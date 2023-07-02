Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Down 41.1% in June

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,400 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after acquiring an additional 709,547 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,479,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 151,657 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 417.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,366 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 26,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRP traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $14.71. 388,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,602. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.34. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.13 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 47.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.71%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

