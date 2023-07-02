Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Down 41.1% in June

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,400 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KRP. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,056.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,526,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 285,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 119,728 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $14.71. 388,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.34. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.13 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 47.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 70.71%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.