Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 13th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 0.1 %

KCDMY stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

