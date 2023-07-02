Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Short Interest Up 72.4% in June

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the May 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 627,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $6,546,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 142.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 419,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 246,353 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 393,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 66,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of KOD stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.90. 660,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,740. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $361.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

