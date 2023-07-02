Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the May 31st total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

KKPNY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,754. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.0824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.