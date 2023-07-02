Konnect (KCT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Konnect token can now be bought for about $0.0609 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $150,852.61 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Konnect has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

