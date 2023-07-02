Kraft Heinz Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 23,844 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 111% compared to the average volume of 11,309 call options.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.50. 8,907,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,555,489. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.