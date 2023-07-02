Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Position Trimmed by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries makes up approximately 0.9% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

