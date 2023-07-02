Lathrop Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Kirby makes up 3.0% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned about 0.33% of Kirby worth $13,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Kirby by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Kirby by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEX. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $45,209.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,717.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $45,209.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,607 shares of company stock worth $623,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

