Lathrop Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,368,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 47,562 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.11. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

