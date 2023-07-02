Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $16.80 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 3.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $461.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $462.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.85 and its 200 day moving average is $369.87. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.