Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 14,327 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,327 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,593,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 217,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,462,000 after buying an additional 52,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after buying an additional 87,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after buying an additional 320,439 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after buying an additional 827,604 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Triumph Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.62.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

