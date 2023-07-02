Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Acquires 2,475 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 59.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $109.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

