Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Acquires New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Argus reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Shares of USB opened at $33.04 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

