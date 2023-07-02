Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Acquires Shares of 401,923 Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 401,923 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group Price Performance

Mistras Group stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $233.93 million, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.02 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Mistras Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.