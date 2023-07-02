Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Buys 446 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $2,568,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 58,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 166,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $121.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.63. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.