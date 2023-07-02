Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Buys New Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture by 5.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $308.58 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $194.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.