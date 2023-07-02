Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $10.88 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

