Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Invests $309,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,332 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 189,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

