Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Makes New Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,000. MSC Industrial Direct comprises approximately 1.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $6,032,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 407,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 78,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $98.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.85. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.