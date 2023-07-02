Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Purchases New Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 345,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,000. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up about 2.1% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned approximately 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

