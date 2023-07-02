Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 1,720 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 3.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $15,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $219.57 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $220.63. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.93.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

