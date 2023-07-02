Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Li Ning Stock Performance

Shares of LNNGY traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.78. 14,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,511. Li Ning has a 1-year low of $129.01 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.15.

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.5744 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Li Ning

A number of research firms have commented on LNNGY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Li Ning in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Li Ning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

