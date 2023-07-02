LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
