Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Hits $1.00

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Liquity USD has a market cap of $283.75 million and $2.02 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 283,311,089 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

