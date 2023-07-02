Lisk Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.53 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002648 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $114.45 million and $2.53 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000248 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002082 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000902 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,893,500 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

