Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Short Interest Update

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,680,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Logan Ridge Finance by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 21.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 70.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous Variable dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Logan Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently -9.17%.
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.
