Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Short Interest Update

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,680,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Logan Ridge Finance by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 21.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Logan Ridge Finance stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.71. 19,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,612. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 70.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logan Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous Variable dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Logan Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently -9.17%.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

Featured Stories

