Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $82.00 target price on the building manufacturing company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $49.00.

LPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.50.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX stock opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.41.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $417,059,000 after buying an additional 1,249,003 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 911,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after buying an additional 738,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $37,576,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.