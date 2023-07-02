Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Lucid Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lucid Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,348,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,417,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 265,693,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lucid Group by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

