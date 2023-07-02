MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Up 2.0 %

MAG stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.