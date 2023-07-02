Mammoth (MMT) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Mammoth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a market cap of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020372 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014468 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,506.94 or 0.99996080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.