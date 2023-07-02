Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 223 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $169.78 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

