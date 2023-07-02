Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Down 51.9% in June

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Stock Performance

Mass Megawatts Wind Power stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 166,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,811. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

About Mass Megawatts Wind Power

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It also offers wind energy production equipment.

