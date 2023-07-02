Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Down 51.9% in June

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Stock Performance
Mass Megawatts Wind Power stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 166,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,811. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
About Mass Megawatts Wind Power
