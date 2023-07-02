Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Cut by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $393.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $395.17. The firm has a market cap of $372.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

