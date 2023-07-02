Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,399 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 54,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 318,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,089,000 after purchasing an additional 71,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average of $144.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.