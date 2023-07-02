Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $75.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.