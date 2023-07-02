Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $173.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.93. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

