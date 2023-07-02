Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $731,000 Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $162,652,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,890,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,357,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,864,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,303,000.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $49.85 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

