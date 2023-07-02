Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 652,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $162.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.70. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

