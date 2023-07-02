MC Mining (LON:MCM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.06

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.06 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 829,716 shares traded.
MC Mining Stock Up 12.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27. The stock has a market cap of £35.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.88.
About MC Mining
MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province; and Greater Soutpansberg Projects, including Chapudi, Generaal, and Mopane projects located in Limpopo province.
