MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmp Inc. increased its position in UGI by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 83,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in UGI by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of UGI by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 180,977 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -51.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Insider Activity at UGI

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile



UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

