MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 45,600 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 126.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in KE were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 61.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,589,000 after buying an additional 14,505,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $135,105,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of KE by 681.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 9,653,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KE by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KE by 232.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,610 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. KE had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

BEKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

