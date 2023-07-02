MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,236 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Target were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Target by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,497 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Target by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $131.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.49 and a 200 day moving average of $155.34. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.