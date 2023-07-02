MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $452,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,127 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 74.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 78.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

KeyCorp Price Performance

In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KEY opened at $9.24 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

