MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 263.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,836 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 656.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 60,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,942.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,353,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,354 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

