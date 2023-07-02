MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company's stock.

CHRW stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.05. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

