MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,011,000 after purchasing an additional 475,674 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,512,000 after purchasing an additional 183,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,309,000 after purchasing an additional 936,550 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,388 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $61.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.