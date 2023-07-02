MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,124 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,758.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,504 shares of company stock worth $6,954,746. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

