Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.56

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and traded as high as $25.34. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 20,866 shares changing hands.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 142.69% and a net margin of 89.88%.

Mesa Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.238 dividend. This is a positive change from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust by 800.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. The company has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. Mesa Royalty Trust was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

