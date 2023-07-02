Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $313.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $276.00 to $313.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on META. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an underperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $286.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $289.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

